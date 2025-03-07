M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

