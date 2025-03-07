Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 11,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

