Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movano by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 10,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,201. Movano has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

