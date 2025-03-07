Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,861,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,693,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,011,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.