Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.82 and last traded at $165.99. Approximately 397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.44.

Moog Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

