Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $63.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.42 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

