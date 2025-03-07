Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,648,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

