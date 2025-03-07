Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,648,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.0 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
