Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

