Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 993 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,344.37 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,318.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
