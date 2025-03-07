Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 993 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,344.37 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,318.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

