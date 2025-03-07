Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Down 1.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $475.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as low as $388.33 and last traded at $390.04. 5,840,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,692,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.14 and its 200 day moving average is $422.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

