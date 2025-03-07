Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,439 shares of company stock worth $11,377,057 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $215.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

