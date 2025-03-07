Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,929 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $207.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

