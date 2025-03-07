Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.46 and a 200 day moving average of $503.75.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.