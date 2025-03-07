Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $233,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

