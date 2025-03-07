Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after buying an additional 446,057 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $46,168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $24,069,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after buying an additional 127,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:J opened at $123.38 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.85.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

