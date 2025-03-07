Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,656 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $248.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

