Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

