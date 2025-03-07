McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 167,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $10,102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

