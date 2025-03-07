Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) SVP Sean P. Leuba Purchases 1,000 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) SVP Sean P. Leuba bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,360. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.33. 184,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $295.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

