Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 8,366.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,305,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242,493 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $9,124,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Matterport by 112.1% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 1,094,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,057,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,628,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 890,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock remained flat at $5.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

