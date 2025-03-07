Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $86.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Masco stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

