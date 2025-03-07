Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 145.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 187,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

