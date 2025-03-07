Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

