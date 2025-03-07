Marco Investment Management LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

