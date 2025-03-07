MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 15,065,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 47,107,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Get MARA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,010,115. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,443. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.