Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

