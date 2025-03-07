Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

