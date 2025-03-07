Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 134,506 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.81.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

