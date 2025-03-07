Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $455.72 and last traded at $454.42. 302,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,100,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $468.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $451,985,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after purchasing an additional 507,312 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

