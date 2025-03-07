LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 425,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 547,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,683.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

