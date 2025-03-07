Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. MasTec comprises 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,776,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.