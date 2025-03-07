Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. Klaviyo accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $181,621.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $42,073.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,852,333.12. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,995 over the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.23 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

