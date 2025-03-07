Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 80,275 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000. Lumentum accounts for 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after acquiring an additional 375,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

LITE stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

