Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,465,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,234,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

