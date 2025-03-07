Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 58,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of T opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

