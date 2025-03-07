Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOBO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $12,643,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
South Bow Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $24.65 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
South Bow Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
