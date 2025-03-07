Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIT

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.