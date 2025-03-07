Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 149 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

