Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 146 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $102.32 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

