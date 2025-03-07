Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $28.25. Li Auto shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 724,439 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $50,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

