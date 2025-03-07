Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

LXRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,988,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758,371 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,021 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 750,268 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

