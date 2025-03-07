Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $120,269.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This trade represents a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,770 shares of company stock worth $2,226,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after acquiring an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 166,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

