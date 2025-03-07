LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.09 and last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 95011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.