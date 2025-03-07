Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Update

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 33,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,709. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.