Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 1071826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,559 shares of company stock worth $10,587,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

