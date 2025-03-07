Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Major Shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc Sells 3,952,431 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kinetik Trading Down 4.8 %
KNTK opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $67.60.
Kinetik Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 305.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
