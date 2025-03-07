Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

