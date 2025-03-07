Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,377 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Haleon by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

