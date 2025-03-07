Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,331.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,216.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

