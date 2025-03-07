Kenneth Bockhorst Sells 16,073 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Bockhorst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Meter alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of Badger Meter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.68. The company had a trading volume of 235,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.15 and a 200-day moving average of $213.81. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $230,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $218,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.